Bright bunches of daffodils will bring a glimpse of spring, and hope for those impacted by cancer, in Wangaratta this Friday.

Wangaratta's Cancer Council Victoria volunteer group will hold its annual Daffodil Day fundraiser on Friday 21 August, selling the golden blooms at the Reid Street Kiosk and in the Post Office Arcade from 8.30am until sold out.

The daffodils will be available for $10 per bunch, with all proceeds going to Cancer Council Victoria to fund lifesaving research aimed at saving lives and drawing closer to a cancer-free future.

The daffodil is an international symbol of hope and renewal, arriving as they do to signal the imminent onset of spring.