Q3: What are your three key issues in Ovens Valley and what action/policy/plan do you have to make a difference? Tim McCurdy, Nationals First, safer communities. We will recruit 3000 additional police, reopen more than 40 police stations and introduce Adult Crime, Adult Time for young offenders convicted of 25 serious offences. Our $100 million Safer Communities Plan will also support early intervention, youth diversion and rehabilitation. Second, better roads. Our $5 billion roads package will repair and rebuild roads and eliminate one million potholes. We will also restore the $288 million Country Roads and Bridges Program, providing councils with funding certainty for local roads. Third, a fair share for regional Victoria. Our 25% Fair Share Guarantee will ensure regional communities receive at least 25% of new government infrastructure investment. Julian Fidge, Libertarian ● Dangerous Roads and public transport: I would redirect spending from exorbitant, unnecessary vanity projects to repairing unsafe roads and providing longer rural trains with guaranteed seats to improve safety. ● Solar farm impacts: Rural communities should benefit from the loss of farmland and amenity to energy infrastructure. I would provide rural residents with five hours of free electricity each day as compensation for hosting solar farms, battery installations, and other energy infrastructure. ● Aging rural population: I would exempt rural businesses from payroll tax to reduce the cost of employing people and help businesses create local jobs, so working-age residents can build their futures in Ovens Valley. ● I would lead a general rural strike to get our fair share of expenditure. Bronwyn Murphy, Victorian Socialists Public school funding: Every child deserves a high quality of education, regardless of their postcode or parents’ wealth. I’m for fully funded public schools, free school lunches for primary school kids, and a reduction of class sizes to 15 students so that teachers can provide better education. Housing is a human right: I’m for a 25% rent reduction followed by a five-year rent freeze. I’m for a state bank to provide low interest mortgage rates. I’m for the construction of 150,000 high-quality public housing units over the next decade. Fighting racism: The far right are getting a hearing right now. We need to rebuild an antiracist movement to stand up for migrants and all of the oppressed. James Rouel, One Nation Victoria Cost of living comes first. My food relief work shows how quickly rent, groceries and bills can overwhelm a household. One Nation would remove insurance stamp duty, wind back land tax increases on rental properties, abolish regional payroll tax, and help get more affordable housing built. Healthcare is about getting treatment close to home. Our regional healthcare guarantee would protect core services in major regional hospitals and expand regional specialist training. Roads and rail need dependable investment. We’d fund the road maintenance backlog and publish spending road by road, while cancelling the Suburban Rail Loop and redirecting funding to useful infrastructure. I’d fight for Ovens Valley’s share and keep residents informed about what actually gets delivered. Steve Manning, Independent Health and mental health: People deserve quality care close to home. I'll fight for earlier access to mental health treatment, better follow-up care and more opportunities to train and retain local health professionals. Roads and infrastructure: Our roads need lasting repairs, not endless patch-ups. I'll push for sustained funding for road safety and maintenance, and a funded agreement between Victoria and NSW to deliver the Yarrawonga–Mulwala replacement bridge. Cost of living: Families are doing it tough. I'll advocate for practical relief, including energy efficiency upgrades that reduce household bills, particularly for renters and low income households. Across all three, I'll listen to our communities, pursue practical solutions and hold government accountable for delivering results. Carol Norton-Smith, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Jennifer Smith, Labor My three key issues are: Regional roads being fixed - A re-elected Carroll Labor government has pledged to fix 500,000 potholes and upgrade regional roads, most importantly to us in Ovens, the safety upgrades on Wangaratta-Whitfield Road, south of Wangaratta, because travelling in regional Victoria should be just as cared for as in metropolitan. Healthcare and dental care - Labor is extending the opening hours of Northeast Health Wangaratta to ensure that people can access emergency dental care on weekends. Beyond this, the hiring 17,000 nurses/midwives, expanding dental clinics, and creating a pipeline of 250 new graduate nursing positions to fill regional vacancies. Emergency services support - $17 million boost for the Country Fire Authority (CFA) ahead of the fire season. Benjamin Gilbert, The Greens Housing: rents and prices have outrun local wages. The Greens will freeze rents for two years, then cap increases at wages or CPI, build more public and affordable homes, and help councils return short-stay houses to long-term rentals for local workers. Cheaper, cleaner energy: replace non sustainable coal and gas with publicly owned renewables, with regional communities sharing the benefits through community solar, batteries and help for renters to get solar. Health and getting around: too many people drive hours for care. I’ll fight for properly funded local hospital and mental health services, and better regional public transport linking our towns to Wangaratta and beyond, funded by making big banks, gambling and fossil fuel corporations pay their fair share. Sue Litchfield, Animal Justice Party My three priorities are safer regional roads, stronger animal protection and healthy wildlife habitats. I’d push for reliable road maintenance and safer routes, including identifying wildlife roadstrike hotspots and advocating practical measures to reduce collisions. I’d work to improve access to affordable veterinary care and support for local rescuers, while strengthening animal welfare protections and enforcement. I’d also champion habitat restoration, wildlife corridors and humane, evidence-based ways to prevent conflict between people and wildlife. I’d listen to local residents, councils, carers and community groups to identify what’s needed in each town, then work with them to pursue practical solutions that protect animals, support communities and care for the natural environment. Q4: Explain how you would help create more opportunities for youth in Ovens Valley – specifically around employment and education – to help diminish the need for people to leave the area? Tim McCurdy, Nationals Young people should have the opportunity to access quality education, develop valuable skills and build rewarding careers without having to leave Ovens Valley. I will continue advocating for better school facilities, stronger education outcomes and greater investment in regional education. We will also expand vocational education and training opportunities, creating practical pathways into trades, healthcare, hospitality and other in-demand industries. By better connecting local training with the needs of our regional workforce, we can help young people secure apprenticeships, find meaningful employment and build a future in the communities they call home. Julian Fidge, Libertarian ● I would help young people build their futures in Ovens Valley by creating more opportunities to study and work locally. I would exempt rural businesses from payroll tax, making it easier for them to employ and train local workers. I would also provide free TAFE and higher education courses in primary production, giving young people access to skills and qualifications for careers in agriculture and related industries. ● I would organise and lead a rural general strike to force the government to implement these measures. Bronwyn Murphy, Victorian Socialists Alongside fully funded public schools, I will fight to abolish youth wages and all age-based reduced pay. Victorian Socialists is for accessible and sustainable public transport, so that people can travel to work, school and events for free. We want to build public youth housing at a target of one place for every five 16-year-olds in Victoria. I’ll fight in particular for the rights of queer, Indigenous and migrant kids who are often isolated in our region. Our communities should not be places young people feel they need to escape. James Rouel, One Nation Victoria I left Yarrawonga to study. I’d like more young people to have a real choice about staying. One Nation backs expanded trade schools, direct apprenticeship pathways and school programs in agriculture, trades and technology. I’d bring local schools, TAFE and employers together to identify the skills businesses need and build local training pathways. A good local education should lead somewhere, including a job and a home young people can afford. Steve Manning, Independent As a TAFE teacher, I see firsthand the talent and potential of our young people. They deserve opportunities to build their futures right here in Ovens Valley. I'd advocate for stronger partnerships between schools, TAFE, local businesses and industry, creating more apprenticeships, traineeships and pathways into meaningful employment. We also need better access to training, reliable transport and affordable housing so young people can stay in our region. I also want to give young people a genuine voice, encourage their ideas and support the next generation of local innovators and entrepreneurs. Carol Norton-Smith, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Jennifer Smith, Labor A re-elected Carroll Labor Government will give farmers more of a voice in decisions affecting their land with a Victorian Land Use Commissioner, protecting farms and creating more local job opportunities. But most importantly to me, creating more tertiary opportunities for those who want to learn trades. Tradies are the backbones of our community, and it brings me with joy to see local members of our community, and people I went to school with, thriving as tradies. There needs to be more local jobs sourced to locals! Benjamin Gilbert, The Greens Young people leave because training, transport and housing are out of reach. The Greens will make public schools genuinely free, expand free TAFE and make public transport free for under-21s. I’ll push for local TAFE courses and apprenticeships matched to real regional work: renewable energy, construction, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and tourism. In my own workshop, digital design and fabrication are exactly the skilled, creative jobs young people want. Add rent controls and more affordable housing, and staying here becomes a real choice. Sue Litchfield, Animal Justice Party I’d work with local schools, TAFEs, employers and councils to build clearer pathways from education into good local jobs. That means supporting more apprenticeships, traineeships and work placements, especially in regional industries, land care, renewable energy and animal care. I’d advocate for accessible vocational training, reliable internet and transport so young people can study and work without having to move away. I’d also listen to young people about the barriers they face and push for local opportunities that offer secure work, fair pay and a future in Ovens Valley.