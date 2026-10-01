Quiet long weekend on Wangaratta roads as statewide traffic infringements surge

Wangaratta saw a dramatic drop in traffic offending across the recent AFL Grand Final long weekend, going against the statewide trend. Throughout the same road safety operation in 2025, the Wangaratta police service area (encompassing Wangaratta, Alpine and Moira shires) saw a total of 150 offences recorded including 20 drink or drug drivers and 92 speeding motorists. Last year’s impaired driving offences made up for 6.3 per cent and 5.7 per cent of statewide drink and drug driving offences respectively across the state. This year, Wangaratta only recorded 46 driving offences from last Friday morning to Monday night. Three drink drivers were caught during Operation Scoreboard, along with seven unregistered vehicles, two disqualified or unlicenced drivers and one cyclist offence. There were no reported offences of drug driving. The Wangaratta Chronicle contacted Wangaratta police for comment on the 69 per cent decrease in road-related offending this past long weekend but had not received a response at the time of going to press. It was the complete opposite statewide when it came to driver behaviour this year, with Victoria Police registering more than 6500 traffic offences, a rise of almost 1500 offences against the same operation last year. Compared to last year’s operation, police data showed there was a 28pc rise in drink driving, 34pc increase in speeding and 70pc increase in mobile phone contraventions. Assistant Commissioner Mick Hermans urged motorists to remain vigilant, particularly on major highways to regional areas and around holiday hotspots. “We had a major focus on drink and drug drivers this weekend, and concerningly, despite our warnings to motorists, we have again seen incredibly high strike rates for those caught over the legal limit for alcohol and drugs," he said. “If you think you can drive irresponsibly – including drinking or taking drugs and driving – think again. "As the weather improves and we head towards the end of the year, our fleet of alcohol and drug testing vehicles will be out conducting testing anywhere, anytime, and at every opportunity.”