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Quiet long weekend on Wangaratta roads as statewide traffic infringements surge

<p>WELL BEHAVED: Local police detected three drink drivers over the AFL Grand Final long weekend within the Wangaratta area, much less than this time last year. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n
<p>WELL BEHAVED: Local police detected three drink drivers over the AFL Grand Final long weekend within the Wangaratta area, much less than this time last year. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n

WELL BEHAVED: Local police detected three drink drivers over the AFL Grand Final long weekend within the Wangaratta area, much less than this time last year. PHOTO: Victoria Police

There was a 69 per cent decrease in traffic offending in local area compared to 2025
Bailey Zimmermann
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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