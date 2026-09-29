Quilting talent on show

Wangaratta's talented quilting community will host its annual display of craftsmanship when the 18th Strictly Quilts exhibition is held on the Melbourne Cup weekend. Staged at the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street, the event runs from Friday 30 October to Monday 2 November between 10am and 4pm daily, with entry just $5. It will showcase a stunning array of handcrafted quilts created by local craftspeople, including members of Saturday Quilters, Dorcas Quilters and Centre Quilters Circle. The quilts feature intricate designs, vibrant colours and exceptional attention to detail. As well as admiring the beautiful displays, visitors to Strictly Quilts can savour delicious Devonshire teas, browse a charity craft stall, purchase handmade items and enter raffles, and listen to guest speakers Carol Sonogan and Heather Sloan. For everyone from experienced quilters to lovers of handmade arts and crafts, or those simply looking for a relaxing and inspiring day out, Strictly Quilts is a must over the long weekend. For more information about Strictly Quilts, phone Leonie on 0403 226 129 or Helen on 0458 131 156.