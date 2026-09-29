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Quilting talent on show

<p>LOVINGLY CRAFTED: Centre Quilters members Helen James, Glenys Stribley and Jo Dickson with some of their creations. The talent of many local quilters will again be on show during Strictly Quilts over the Melbourne Cup weekend. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>LOVINGLY CRAFTED: Centre Quilters members Helen James, Glenys Stribley and Jo Dickson with some of their creations. The talent of many local quilters will again be on show during Strictly Quilts over the Melbourne Cup weekend. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

LOVINGLY CRAFTED: Centre Quilters members Helen James, Glenys Stribley and Jo Dickson with some of their creations. The talent of many local quilters will again be on show during Strictly Quilts over the Melbourne Cup weekend. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Strictly Quilts to return over the Melbourne Cup weekend.
Simone Kerwin
September 29, 2026 • 06:00

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