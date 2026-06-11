A stream of locals took the chance to meet face-to-face with representatives of Victorian ombudsman services during a drop-in session at Pangerang Community Hub on Tuesday.

The session gave residents the opportunity to seek free, independent advice and support from three organisations: the Victorian Ombudsman, the Energy and Water Ombudsman Victoria, and the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.

Each organisation plays a vital role in supporting people when problems arise with essential services.

The Victorian Ombudsman investigates complaints about state government departments and agencies, as well as local councils, to help ensure fairness, transparency and accountability in public services.

Energy and Water Ombudsman Victoria provides free and independent dispute resolution for customers experiencing issues with electricity, gas, or water providers, including billing concerns, disconnections, or payment difficulties.

Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman assists individuals and small businesses with complaints about phone and internet services, including billing disputes, service connections, and faults.

The services aim to provide practical assistance to people who may feel overwhelmed or unsure about how to resolve disputes with service providers.

Tuesday's drop-in session gave residents the chance to ask questions about their rights and available options; to seek help with resolving complaints or ongoing issues; and to learn how the free, confidential and independent ombudsman services could support them in the future.

About 20 people dropped in to Pangerang Community Hub during the afternoon, raising a range of queries and concerns with the representatives in attendance, who said it was a great way to inform people about their rights and the services available to them.

Among those waiting in line to talk to ombudsman representatives were Wangandary residents Faye and Louis Chick, who applauded the concept.

"Modern society has excluded a lot of older people who don't keep up with technology, and it can be frustrating," Mr Chick said.

"It's great to have a chance to talk to a person."