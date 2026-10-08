Redbank Wines to bring Gapsted Estate into new era under local ownership

North East Victorian wine business Redbank Wines has acquired Gapsted Estate Winery near Myrtleford from the administrator, bringing the winery and its brands under new local ownership. The acquisition brings together the wine interests of Redbank’s principals, Phil Ross, Gerald Judd and Michael Murtagh, who have longstanding connections to the wine industry and extensive vineyard and winery interests throughout North East Victoria. The three families own Redbank Wines in the King Valley, as well as parts of Buller Wines and hold substantial vineyard assets across Rutherglen and the high-altitude vineyards of the Myrrhee Ridge. The acquisition of Gapsted Estate provides a new home for the group’s Redbank, Gapsted and Vic Alps wine brands, bringing together a portfolio with a strong connection to North East Victoria. The acquisition of Gapsted Estate adds a fully-established 11,500 tonne winery and cellar door in the Alpine Valley to the group’s existing vineyard and winery interests across the King Valley and Rutherglen. The owners see the acquisition as an opportunity to strengthen their long-term commitment to the King and Alpine valleys while investing in the future of the region and its wine industry. "The acquisition of the winery and brands will increase our focus on the quality and diversity of the King Valley and Alpine Valley,” Mr Murtagh said. “We will look to add to the diversity and quality of the existing Gapsted brands while keeping the traditions of the winery alive. “We already source and grow grapes in the King Valley and look forward to increasing our commitments to the King and Alpine regions, particularly the local communities.” Mr Murtagh said the new ownership will provide an opportunity to further increase commitment to growers across the region. He said under the new ownership, Gapsted Estate will continue as an established regional wine brand, with a renewed focus on developing its cellar door, wholesale and online sales channels. The owners also intend to build a strong cellar door and wine tourism presence for Redbank Wines at the new winery, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience the Redbank range alongside Gapsted Estate and High Country wines brands. The Vic Alps Wine brands will continue to focus on online retail, building on its existing presence in this sales channel for the group’s portfolio. The three families believe the combination of the businesses provides a strong foundation for continued investment in the region, while preserving the heritage of Gapsted Estate and creating new opportunities for its brands, customers, growers and local community. Based in the high-altitude King Valley, Redbank Wines was purchased by the three families from the Hill-Smith family of Yalumba Wines in 2018. Since then, the business has continued to build its reputation as a significant on-premise wine brand in Australia.