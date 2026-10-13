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Reduce your risk with fire safety knowledge

<p>TIME TO ACT: CFA Oxley brigade captain Brendan McDonald encourages residents to get all the information they can about being fire ready before this fire season starts. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n
<p>TIME TO ACT: CFA Oxley brigade captain Brendan McDonald encourages residents to get all the information they can about being fire ready before this fire season starts. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n

TIME TO ACT: CFA Oxley brigade captain Brendan McDonald encourages residents to get all the information they can about being fire ready before this fire season starts. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

It's your chance to attend a Get Fire Ready pop-up event across the Wangaratta district.
October 13, 2026 • 05:00

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