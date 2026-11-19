Any future single megaproject for Victoria costing more than five per cent of the state's annual income should require approval from Victorians through a referendum, according to Ovens Valley Libertarian candidate Dr Julian Fidge. As part of his policy platform for the state election, he is advocating for legislation to give Victorians a direct say before governments commit their money to projects of extraordinary cost. Dr Fidge said the Suburban Rail Loop illustrates why major spending decisions deserve greater public scrutiny, citing the "estimated cost of $34.5 billion is only for the SRL East, not the entire proposed rail loop". "Projects on this scale can affect the state's finances for years," he said. "Victorians should have the opportunity to consider their benefits, costs and alternatives before the government makes a blind commitment."