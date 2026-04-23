Wangaratta’s RSL has become the new custodian of historic replica guidons representing the 8th/13th and 20th Victoria Mounted Rifles (VMR), providing ex-service members and the community easier access to a storied military legacy.

The guidons represent the former East Victoria 8th/13th and 20th VMR regiments, which were combined in 1948.

While the originals remain at the Shrine of Remembrance, the replicas have been placed in display cabinets in Wangaratta, a central location for the former unit's area.

8th/13th VMR Association member Shane Walch said the push to bring the replica guidons back to the local area had been four to five years in the making.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for any member that's served in the regiment or the squadron, to come and see the regimental history of the Victoria Mounted Rifles,” he said.

“They’re very dear to any ex-member because they were in the unit.

“It’s part of our history and we just want to keep this sort of history alive.”

The replicas were made in the early 1990s after being funded by unit members.

They were moved to the Watsonia Army Barracks, which Mr Walch said was a less-than-ideal location for those who were eager to see them and reflect on their service.

“They were behind the wire, you had to get escorted in and you had to tee up someone to go and see them,” he said.

“Wangaratta is basically the hub of where our units were… having them at Wangaratta RSL is perfect because if anyone who did serve drives through Wangaratta, they can come to the RSL and they’re on display.”

After receiving the guidons, Wangaratta’s Clayton Joinery assisted the 8/13th VMR is framing them and hanging the guidons up at the RSL.

Mr Walch encourages any community members and ex-servicemen and women to attend the Wangaratta RSL following the ANZAC Day proceedings to see the newly framed guidons.

”We're hoping to get a lot of ex members of the unit to come back to Wangaratta on Anzac Day and have a bit of a reunion,” he said.