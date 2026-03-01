Beechworth Secondary College year 11 student Liana France is living her dream to represent Australia at the Winter Paralympics being held in Italy.

Australia’s Para alpine skiing team for the Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games was announced live on Friday evening, 27 February, from the snowy slopes of the Dolomites in Dobbiaco, Italy.

The youngest member of the team at 16 years old will compete in in the Winter Games between 6 and 15 March in Northern Italy's Veneto region.

Liana’s dad Rohan France the family was filled with immense pride following Liana's selection into the team.

“Her unwavering determination in pursuing this goal is truly commendable," he said.

“Liana’s success is not her efforts alone, it’s the collective efforts of the entire community that have enabled her to achieve her aspirations."

Liana has been in Europe since late November last year to train and compete with the Australian Para High Performance Team.

Taking part in the European Circuit for competitions after an intensive training camp spanning several weeks, Liana nailed three podium finishes across the Super Giant slalom, giant slalom, and slalom disciplines.

Liana clinched gold in two events, notably the Liechtenstein National Championships in slalom.

Mr France said she qualified and made her debut in the World Cup for slalom, achieving a top ten finish.

At the competitive period’s end, Liana qualified for the Paralympics in both slalom and giant slalom.

The young athlete had also joined the International Racer for a high-volume training camp in the Dolomites of Italy.

The program is tailored for young racers aspiring to develop requisite skills to ascend the Skiing World Cup circuit.

Liana took part in European competitions with the Para High Performance Team including World Cup races in Méribel in France, and Veysonnaz in Switzerland.

“Her most impressive results during this period were achieved in Abetenau, Austria, where she clinched gold in both the Women’s Slalom and Giant Slalom titles,” Mr France said.

“The team then embarked on a week-long stay at the Australian Institute of Sports European Training Centre in Gavirate, Italy."

Mr France said the team is now finalising their snow-based training regimen at a pre-Paralympic training camp in Dobbiaco before heading to the Paralympics Village in Cortina for the start of the Paralympic Games.

Liana will compete in the women’s giant slalom, scheduled for Thursday 12 March and the women’s slalom on Saturday 14 March.

Mr France said the exceptional support and understanding of the entire Beechworth school community and the community as a whole had been invaluable in Liana's journey.

“For years, Beechworth Secondary College has been her steadfast supporter," he said.

“The school provided her with the flexibility to complete her studies remotely while she undertook full-time training at Falls Creek during the Australian winter months, or when training and competing overseas.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to principal Trish Broom and senior school coordinator Rachael Castricum for their unwavering dedication.

“The entire community has also rallied behind getting Liana to the games, from the Beechworth RSL sub-branch, B.E.A.T.’s gentle exercise, the Beechworth Fire Brigade, Beechworth Elite Sporting Team Inc., and Indigo Shire Council’s Emma George Sporting Scholarship.

“Support from the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Disabled Wintersport Australia - Falls Creek, the Australian Sports Foundation, and Snow Australia has been pivotal in Liana’s journey too.”

Beechworth College principal (BSC) Patricia Broom said Liana had been an outstanding student since she joined the school in year 7.

“Liana has always been passionate about her skiing, spending term 3 at Falls Creek in the ski team and working independently to complete all her school work," she said.

“We are all very proud to say we have been part of her journey.

“Our teachers have continued to support Liana in her studies since she has been in Europe training from November last year and assist her in this amazing opportunity.

“After her accident in year 8, Liana continued to maintain her studies throughout multiple hospital admissions, inspiring many with her quiet determination and focus to recover and still aim for the Olympics.

“We wish her all the best as she chases her dream and continues to inspire the BSC community with very exciting times ahead.”

Mr France said from age nine, Liana aspired to become an Olympian with her dream not wavering despite injuries sustained in a severe accident changing her pathway from Olympics to the Paralympics.

Liana’s progress can be followed on Instagram at @liana.france.skiing, on Chanel 9, and reporting in the Advertiser.