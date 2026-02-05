A host of local CFA brigades battled a series of grass fires in Mudgegonga on Wednesday morning.

A CFA spokesperson said 24 units responded to the series of grassfires on Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road about 9am, 4 February.

“No structures were under threat,” they said.

The spokesperson said the incident was deemed under control an hour later and crews remained on scene patrolling with Forest Fire Management Victoria crews to assist with trees that had fallen on the road.

Victoria Police officers were also called to the scene