Rev heads gear up for Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show ‘n’ Shine

Hundreds of stallholders and motoring enthusiasts are expected to converge on the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Sunday 22 November for one of the region's biggest annual automotive events. The Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show 'n' Shine has been a staple on the rural city calendar since it was instigated by the Wangaratta Lions Club in 2000. The Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club is overseeing the event for a third year which continues to get bigger and better for rev heads and families. Club president Darren Proctor said there have been 250 stallholders booked across the showgrounds “The support we get back from the community for this event is unbelievable,” he said. “The number of people who come in and have a look at what's going on is overwhelming. “It doesn't matter what their hobby is, they come down and have a look.” Mr Proctor said “lots” of car parts will be a feature again at many of the stalls this year, with most items being car, truck and motorcycle-related antiques. The Show 'n' Shine display will be managed by the Early Holden Club of Wangaratta with seven trophies open to all categories of vehicles. It will be held at the Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club grounds with entries open for vehicles on the day (for $10) and can be parked between 7am and 9:30am (access via the rear showground gate). Mr Proctor said they were hoping to build on the 30-plus cars which were on show last year. Trophy presentations will be held at 11am, which will include two Shannon’s trophies, one for the public’s choice open for anyone to vote on and another will be the car of the show. The Wangaratta Lions Club will be heading the catering along with a range of other food vendors on hand to cater for everyone’s taste. The Moyhu Lions Club and the Veteran, Vintage and Classic Vehicle Club of Wangaratta will be managing gate entries, which will be open from 7am at $5 per person and children under 12 free. Mr Proctor said it was great to see the collective efforts of all clubs and services involved. The event has proven an economic boost for Wangaratta in recent years, becoming a highlight of the swap meet calendar and attracting strong support from the Rural City of Wangaratta, Shannons and the Australian Street Rod Federation. For stallholder enquiries contact Colin Smith on 0448 006 066.