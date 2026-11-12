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Rev heads gear up for Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show ‘n’ Shine

<p>GOING INTO GEAR: John Houghton (left) and Doug Booth showing off Doug\\'s 1928 A model Ford, with many show vehicles expected to descend on the Showgrounds for the Swap Meet and Show \\'n\\' Shine on 22 November. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>GOING INTO GEAR: John Houghton (left) and Doug Booth showing off Doug\\'s 1928 A model Ford, with many show vehicles expected to descend on the Showgrounds for the Swap Meet and Show \\'n\\' Shine on 22 November. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

GOING INTO GEAR: John Houghton (left) and Doug Booth showing off Doug's 1928 A model Ford, with many show vehicles expected to descend on the Showgrounds for the Swap Meet and Show 'n' Shine on 22 November. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Hundreds of stalls and 50-plus cars expected for popular annual event on 22 November
Bailey Zimmermann
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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