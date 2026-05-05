RoadSafe North East is encouraging community members to refresh their knowledge of Victoria’s cycling road rules, as new data highlights the ongoing risks faced by people who ride bikes across the state.

Cycling continues to grow in popularity, with recent RACV research showing almost half of Victorians surveyed use a bike for transport.

Yet the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) reports that bike riders face a 34 times higher risk of serious injury in a crash compared with vehicle occupants.

Over the past five years, an average of 12 cyclists have died annually on Victorian roads.

RoadSafe North East spokesperson, Aaron Scales, said improving safety requires shared responsibility.

“Bike riders are among our most vulnerable road users,” he said.

“Whether you’re driving, riding or walking, understanding the rules helps protect everyone.

“Simple actions, like giving riders more space, slowing down near crossings, or using your bell on shared paths, can prevent serious harm.

“We are also urging bike riders to take responsibility and know the rules for safe cycling."

Mr Scales provided his key cycling rules every Victorian bike rider and motorist should know:

- Bike riders must obey all traffic signs and signals, including stopping at red lights and stopping if safe to do so at yellow lights.

- Riders must also give way to pedestrians at zebra crossings, school crossings and children’s crossings, just as motorists do.

- Approaching any pedestrian crossing at a safe speed and being prepared to stop is essential.

- A bicycle must have a working bell, horn or similar warning device to be considered roadworthy.

- Riders should use their bell when overtaking on shared paths - or on footpaths where riding is permitted - to alert pedestrians and other path users to their presence.

- Bike riders must signal when turning right by extending their right arm. While signalling left is not legally required, it is good practice when safe to do so.

- Children aged 12 and under may ride on footpaths, as can adults supervising them.

- Riders with a medical condition or disability may also use footpaths with appropriate documentation.

- On shared paths, bike riders must give way to pedestrians at all times.

- At night or in poor weather, bikes must have a white front light, red rear light and red rear reflector. Lights must be visible from 200 metres.

- Motorists must leave at least one metre when overtaking a bike rider at speeds up to 60km/h, and 1.5 metres when travelling above 60km/h.

- Riders may legally take the full lane where needed for safety.