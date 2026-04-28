After thrilling audiences nationwide with sold-out performances and standing ovations, Australia’s ultimate rock ’n’ roll party is coming to Wangaratta with Shake, Rattle ’n’ Roll – The Happy Days Tour at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 2 May at 7.30pm.

The high-energy production is a full-scale stage spectacular celebrating the music of the 1950s and ’60s, featuring powerhouse vocalists, sizzling dancers, dazzling costumes and show-stopping choreography.

Lead singer, Jonathan Guthrie-Jones, said this is a fully staged production, presenting a live recreation of Wolfman Jack's radio show.

“Moving at blistering pace, we present hit after hit from the golden era of rock and roll,” he said.

“This is delivered by four live singers, eight incredible champion ballroom dancers, sensational choreography, hundreds of dazzling costumes and spectacular eye-candy multimedia staging complete with fun TV commercials of the era.”

Audiences can sing along to classic hits from legends including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny O’Keefe and Frankie Valli in this fun, family-friendly celebration of rock ’n’ roll’s golden era.

Jonathan said one thing they stress is that this is not an impersonation show - the performers pay tribute to these incredible artists by being their unique selves.

“We love this music as much as the audience does, and what this does is allow the crowd to feel they really know us - we go on the journey together,” he said.

“This, along with the production elements previously mentioned, places our show in a unique position in what can seem an overcrowded market of tribute acts... you can't have survived 35 years without being different.”

It’s a full-blown stage spectacular, choreographed by Aric Yegudkin (Dancing With The Stars), starring 12 powerhouse vocalists, international ballroom champions, hundreds of jaw-dropping costumes, breathtaking visuals, and a heart-pounding soundscape.

"It may be the music, it may be the colour, it may be the movement, it may just be the perfect combination of all three, but we take great pride in our two hour journey of pure joy," Jonathan said.

"We're here to deliver a great time, which is easy because we're having a great time too."

It’s a fun-for-all-ages, all-singing, all-dancing, high-octane two-hour joyride through the jukebox glory days of yesteryear, whether you’re eight or 88.

Jonathan said the music is from a specific era but it crosses every age, social, religious and cultural background.

"The show's very family friendly, reflecting the innocence of the time, and we get so many young kids who just adore it," he said.

"Meeting them after is such a thrill - even when they may not know every song going in, they leave loving it.

"Without doubt what always strikes me is the joy and happiness our audience exudes when we eventually bid farewell."

So dust off those blue suede shoes, dress in your vintage best, and get ready to be Razzle-Dazzled, because this is the only rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza of its kind and it's ready to rock your world.

For more information or to secure your seat, visit https://www.wpacc.com.au.