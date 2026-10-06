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Role of trees in mitigating Green House Gas (GHG) emissions

<p>THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING: A large tree can capture 10 tonnes of CO2 and also provide shade for residents and habitat for native species.</p>\\n
<p>THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING: A large tree can capture 10 tonnes of CO2 and also provide shade for residents and habitat for native species.</p>\\n

THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING: A large tree can capture 10 tonnes of CO2 and also provide shade for residents and habitat for native species.

Saving Wangaratta's Urban Trees
By Russell Sully for Wangaratta Landcare & Sustainability Inc.
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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