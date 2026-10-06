Role of trees in mitigating Green House Gas (GHG) emissions

Trees across the landscape, mangroves and ocean seaweed play a significant role in absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as natural carbon. A substantial tree can sequester at least 10 tonne of carbon dioxide. Climate change due to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is a significant challenge and threat to our way of life. Australia has set a target to reduce emissions by 62-70pc below 2005 levels by 2035. This is a staged approach toward net zero to keep us on track for a safe and prosperous future. CO2 absorption is highly variable due to wildfires (natural), prescribed burning and land clearing (human caused) which can be around 568 million tonnes of CO2 a year. Emissions from bushfires are offset by subsequent vegetation regrowth while fossil fuel emissions are far more problematic. Carbon dioxide gas emissions from the Black Summer fires in 2019 were exceptionally high at 951 million tonnes, yet much of the impacted land has already returned to vegetation after three years of above-average rainfall. Natural forests, savannas, and the large expanses of rangelands all contributed to removing vast amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere at a rate of more than 388 million tonnes a year. Coastal ecosystems are known as “blue carbon” systems. For example, mangroves, tidal marshes, and seagrasses soaked up more than 60 million tonnes of CO2 a year, further adding to Australia’s CO2 sinks. However, estuaries, including tidal systems, deltas and lagoons, released close to 30 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. The oceans surrounding Australia are also strong CO2 sinks, removing about 183 million tonnes of CO2 a year. This highlights the significant role of the oceans, in addition to the tree land sink, in slowing the buildup of atmospheric CO2 due to human emissions. The variability of Australia’s carbon sinks – particularly on land but also the ocean- means we need to develop a better understanding of how the sinks operate and how climate change affects them. Tree cover across the urban and rural landscape is important in acting as a carbon sink while also contributing to the liveability of our local communities. A large tree can capture 10 tonnes of CO2. Rural landscapes devoid of tree are not as productive and are not appealing landscapes or n absorb carbon emissions and preventing climate change.