Roll up for ladies day at bowls club

Wangaratta Bowls Club will host a ladies come and try day on Friday 11 September. The event is a chance for those who haven't sampled the sport before, or have been thinking they would like to get involved, to come along for a free day of activity and company, and a light lunch. Members Diane Worthington and Sue Bull said close to 20 people had already signed up for the day, ensuring there would be plenty of visitors keen to have a roll. "It's the easiest game to learn and play - it's fun and social, with the social aspect the big bonus," Di said. "The club becomes a really good support network when you get involved." Sue said there was an opportunity to play bowls most days of the week at the Park Lane greens, for those interested in joining the club after getting a taste of the game. Those attending the 11 September ladies day are asked to come along by 10am, for a 10.30am start, with the day expected to run until 2pm. Participants should wear flat shoes and comfortable clothing, with equipment supplied, and members will be on-hand to guide and assist. For more information, contact Di on 0400 213 142.