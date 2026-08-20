A valuable community resource has been made more accessible, with the Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch library now settled into the new RSL Annexe in Templeton Street.

The collection, which includes a wide range of donated books, was previously located in space on the corner of Ovens and Faithfull Streets.

However, library curator Fay Steadman said the annexe - which opened in April this year and also features a museum display and services for local veterans - was a much better fit.

"The library wasn't being used often because it wasn't accessible, and many people didn't know where it was," Fay said.

"Getting the collection over here was a big job, but I'm really proud of how it's come together."

A book lover who is part of the Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary, Fay said she enjoyed looking after the library, a role she took on about four years ago.

The estimated 1300 books in the collection she watches over are available for browsing and also for borrowing, not only by veterans and RSL members, but by the wider community.

The library focuses on Australia's military history and conflicts, and the personal stories of the men and women involved.

"We're really grateful for those who have donated books over the years, although we are not in need of any more donations at this time," Fay said.

The library is open for locals to peruse and borrow during the museum's open hours, between 11am and 2pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.