Harvest is now underway at Pizzini Wines, where pinot grigio is being picked and quality is looking good, despite another eventful summer season.

Winemaker Joel Pizzini said while some of their vineyards were impacted by the late frost in November last year, they consider themselves lucky, as the damage wasn't major or catastrophic.

He said the two significant heatwaves experienced in January, where temperatures exceeded 40 degrees for almost a week at a time, were really challenging.

"The vineyards stood up quite well, considering they're used to maybe one peak of 40 degrees - but a second one doesn't often come," he said.

"Vineyards are pretty tough and we've been working with different ripping methods to encourage the roots to dive down deep to help mitigate some of the influences of the changing climate.

"As far as irrigation goes, some blocks got quite a lot of water, and some blocks didn't get any, so it's quite a mixed scenario."

Mr Pizzini said he expects yields will be lower than usual, largely due to the cold conditions and moisture experienced during flowering, resulting in a mix of big and small berries in bunches.

He estimates it may be down about 25 per cent across the board on the average, but he says he "plans for the curve balls" when it comes to the environment.

"There is always something which comes at you every year - but we've had quite a few this year," he said.

While he is currently monitoring what affect significant rainfall over the next week or so might have on his ripening fruit, Mr Pizzini said he's ultimately feeling positive and looking forward to seeing the results of this year's harvest.

"I think it will be a good all-round year if you've managed to keep your vineyards healthy," he said.

"Because it only just got hot in the last month (before being quite cold) the whites will be good.

"The pinot grigio looks great, but then the sangiovese has some really nice flavours too - so I'm excited about that."

Pizzini Wines is one of seven Victorian wineries recently announced by State Government Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, Danny Pearson, to be featured at the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux in France.

It is the world's largest wine museum and attracts more than 400,000 visitors a year.

The State Government said it was part of its aim to boost the Victorian wine sector's world-class reputation and to grow Victorian wine exports, with wine also one of the state's key tourism drawcards, playing an important role in regional economies.

“We are backing our regional growers and winemakers – supporting high-quality jobs in regional Victoria and driving the economy," Mr Pearson said.

“Having Victorian wines centre stage at the world’s largest wine museum strengthens our reputation as a premium winemaking region.”

The participating wineries are Oakdene Wines, Pizzini Wines, Rathbone Wines (Mount Langi Ghiran and Yering Station), Fowles Wines, Stanton & Killeen, De Bortoli and Yeringberg.

Pizzini Wines will be showcasing their Pizzini Pavona Pinot Grigio and Pietra Rossa Sangiovese for the next 12 months.

Joel Pizzini said the potential exposure was exciting and would help raise awareness of the brand in new markets, whilst building on its reputation as a world-class product.