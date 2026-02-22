Better bred calves including Angus, Baldy and Hereford breeds at Wangaratta's February store sale held firm last week.

Buyers are still flush with feed and those successfully chasing the better quality cattle walked away with a look of fulfillment.

Corcoran and Parker stock agent Harris Doodewaard said quality bred angus cattle such as the Murraka Pastoral steers had 13 sell at an average of 410kg for $1880 each, averaging $4.60/kg.

Grifforan Past Co sold 15 steers averaging 382kg for $1800ea or $4.70/kg.

Arcadia out of Mansfield sold 10 steers averaging 364kg for $1740ea or $4.78/kg.

Dwyer J & M Wildith Farm sold a lot of 27 steers averaging 326kg for $1715ea or $526/kg.

With the angus heifers Murraka again topped averaging 351kg, selling for $1480ea or $4.21/kg.

While Evans PG & MA sold 13 heifers at an average weight of 335kg for $1370ea or $4.08/kg.

Mr Doodewaard said while the conditions have been dry and producers are starting to run out of paddock, however there is still tall standing grass in a lot of paddocks.

"This time last year people were starting to feed out but not many have fed bales out yet," he said.

Some destocking has occurred as water resources have dried up in dams, but Mr Doodewaard said the supply and demand factor will kick in if rain eventuates, firming up the market.

"If conditions head our way and we do get an autumn break there will be a rise in the market," he said.

"A lot of cattle will just stay in paddocks and won't be sold."

Mainly local buyers snapped up the offerings with some selling to a Deniliquin buyer.