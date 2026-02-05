Australian wine exports declined by eight per cent in value to $2.34 billion and six per cent in volume to 613 million litres in 2025, according to Wine Australia’s recently released Export Report.

The reduction in overall exports was largely driven by declines in the value of exports to mainland China and the United States (US) and in volume to the United Kingdom (UK).

However, there were markets recording value growth for Australian wine including Canada, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, indicating areas of opportunity for ongoing market diversification.

Wine Australia manager market insights Peter Bailey said the overall weakened export performance is consistent with the long-term trend of declining wine consumption in major markets around the world.

“Consumers are reducing overall alcohol consumption in line with wellness trends and in order to save money as the cost-of-living increases," Mr Bailey said.

"For wine exporters around the world, trade barriers and regional conflicts are also making it more difficult and costly to get product into markets."

Exports to mainland China had the biggest impact on the decline in value, as shipments to the market were down by 17 per cent year-on-year to $755 million, following the initial restocking period after the removal of import tariffs on Australian wine at the end of March 2024.

More than 50 per cent of the volume of Australian wine exports go to the UK and the US.

Australian wine exports to Canada increased by 12 per cent in value, while shipments to Singapore increased by 18 per cent in value.

Value growth was widespread among other Asian destinations, with the largest increases coming from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan.

While only about 5 per cent of wine produced in the King Valley goes to the export market, about 80 per cent of what is exported goes to New Zealand, the vast majority being prosecco.

This was down about 8 per cent in volume on the previous year.