Recent rainfall across the North East has been met with "optimistically cautious" reactions from local growers, according to agronomist Claire Wilson.

The Rural City of Wangaratta experienced a downpour of 27.4mm from 9am Sunday to 9am Monday this week, the most significant rainfall the city has seen in a single day since 24 June 2025 when the Bureau of Meteorology’s (BOM) weather station at Wangaratta Airport recorded 29.4mm.

Wangaratta-based Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Claire Wilson said while the rain has provided a "bit of reprieve to have a bit of soil moisture back in the profile," it also introduces new challenges, particularly with summer weeds.

"There is a bit of moisture coming back to the area, but farmers are not out of the woods and we definitely need a lot more than just one event," she said.

Claire said good soil moisture over summer allows for sowing into a profile that is not necessarily going to be bone dry and extremely hard and compacted.

"This leads to better germination and strike," she said.

"A key concern arises when there's a dry bed followed by only a light shower that will only wet certain parts of the profile and not give a good soaking rain to get the whole crop up and going.

"This can result in staggered germinations, which had long effects last year, with some crops germinating and others remaining in the ground."

For pastures, Claire said if anything was sown over summer in dry land conditions, the recent rain might lead to "a little bit more growth."

"However, many farmers did not sow summer pastures due to unfavourable long-range forecasts, unless they had irrigation," she said.

"In terms of broad acre farming, some individuals may have tossed a coin and thrown some oats in early, hoping for another rain within three weeks for early grazing and pasture recovery.

"However, major crops like canola and wheat are not being planted yet, with farmers waiting until around April.

"The current focus for many is on summer weed control, spraying to "contain as much soil moisture as possible.

"Closer to April, farmers will be looking at knockdowns and pre-emergence leading into getting ready for seeding, aiming for a double knock as best practice for weed management."

Claire said the nature of the rainfall was sporadic, with varying amounts across the region, from 13.8mm in Benalla, to 27.4mm in Wangaratta, and upwards of 25mm in Corowa, with some areas near Rutherglen receiving around 60-70mm.

"Despite being a welcomed relief, the rain hasn't done enough to necessarily fill dams for most of the region, leaving many still concerned about water levels and water for stock," she said.

"We will have to wait and see what the forecast does, hopefully it's better than last year."