The market is holding firm for some of the premier cattle vendors in the region as better than expected returns were brought in at Friday’s blue ribbon feature sale.

The Corcoran Parker Blue Ribbon Feature Sale, one of two blue ribbon sales this week, drew some 3800 cattle at the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange.

Corcoran Parker cattle agent Reiley Murtagh said prices surpassed expectations for the agency, with the quality lines of cattle attracting a mix of southern, western and local interest.

“We thought it might’ve been a bit tougher, but the job held its own,” he said.

“Seeley and Bennetts from Pakenham bought a number of cattle, western district buyers were there and there was a lot of repeat buyers from our area.

“Local feedlots were stronger on the bigger cattle.”

There were some 750 grown cattle which were attracting around $4.50/kg on average and as much as $4.80/kg for a pen of 550kg steers.

Grown heifers were attracting as much as $4.40/kg and $4.20/kg on average.

Light weaned steers from 250kg and below saw returns between $5.50 - $6/kg.

Angus weaned steers from around 380kg made as much as $5.17/kg while attracting $4.80/kg to $5/kg on average.

Heifers from 300-300kg or a similar range attracted around $4.40/kg on average, while Mr Murtagh said the standout pen of the day came from Amy Taprell and her pen of 220kg heifers, which attracted $6/kg or $1350/head.

Ms Taprell and her Thologolong farm were selling months earlier than preferred due to the Walwa bushfires heavily affecting their property and forcing their hand in an entire drop of some 380 cattle at the sale.

Their quality lines attracted plenty of interest from buyers, as did another feature line of cattle from the Ballentine family in Brocklesby.

The six-generation farm had some 190 Angus nine-to 10-month-old steers at the sale ranging from 269kg-358kg.

Simon Ballentine said while it had been a tough season, particularly at their second farm at Condoblin in central New South Wales, they were pleased with how the cattle presented.

“What we’ve brought I think is pretty good cattle, we’ve been breeding with the Moogenilla blood for about 15 years now and it just shows up with a bit of length and we’re happy with the way they do,” he said.

“These calves got weaned back in December and they’ve done well, we fed a lot of sileage and hay trying to keep them going and they’ve been on lucerne pasture.

“We’ve done the best job we can with them.”

The Ballentine family were able to exceed their desired rate, with their lot of cattle going for around $5.29/kg on average, and their best pen selling for $1790/head.

Mr Murtagh said the industry will be hoping a reasonable autumn will come in, which would bring optimism of a good season ahead locally.

“Until there’s going to be a break in the season this job is probably going to stay where it is, everyone is going to be feeding a bit from now on,” he said.

A further 5000 head of cattle will be yarded at the livestock exchange for the second of the blue ribbon feature sales on Wednesday.