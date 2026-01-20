After three years as chair of AgriFutures Australia, former MP for Indi Cathy McGowan said farewell to the team at the Wagga Wagga headquarters last week.

In an emotional farewell, Ms McGowan said she had pride in her staff, respect for the industries and their diversity, ‘wonder’ at the impact of its research, and overall a sense of admiration for the dedication, skill, commitment, and enthusiasm of the whole team.

“I’ve especially enjoyed working with the AgriFutures board," she said.

"I will miss their strategic approach to the role, their independent thinking, creativity, humour, wit, generosity, and most of all being part of their team."

Ms McGowan said being a part of the team at AgriFutures Australia had filled a great passion since leaving Parliament.

AgriFutures Australia is one of 15 Research and Development Corporations (RDCs) that service the research, development and extension needs of Australian rural industries.

It represents the research needs for 13 thriving rural industries, delivering research and innovation that aims to give farmers and producers real returns, as well as prepare them to thrive into the future, engaging with the global agrifood innovation system to ensure Australia is a leader in accessing, adopting, developing, and exporting agrifood technologies and innovation.

Ms McGowan, who began her working life as teacher in Wangaratta, spent many years with the Victorian Department of Agriculture - experience she drew on, together with her passion for rural communities and political expertise to help progress AgriFutures Australia.