The first cattle sale at Wangaratta Livestock Exchange for 2026 got underway on Tuesday afternoon with fewer than expected numbers, however, a yard of 4700 head were snapped up at predicted prices.

Corcoran and Parker and Elders were the selling agents which attracted a strong crowd of buyers and onlookers.

The 4526 cattle sold made a total of $7,341,960 - with 1480 hefiers making $2,028,185 and 3045 streers making $5,312,525.

"There was a full field of southern repeat buyers from New England, Tablelands (Orange, Bathurst) and Queensland buyers," Corcoran and Parker agent Reiley Murtagh told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

"The sale started off pretty well with the grown, heavier, older steers weighing from 540kg down to 400kg and they typically sold to feedlots at $4.65-$5/kg.

"Feeder heifers 480kg down to 400kg sold from $4.40-$4.70 and all those cattle mainly sold to feedlots.

"Then we started with the weaners, which was an exceptional line up at Wangaratta.

"We started with the heavy run of weaners and the McPherson family had the heaviest there at 424kg and they typically made between $4.90-$5.20/kg.

"Lighter 9-10 month old weaners from Davilak of the Manning family had a run of 780 steers and they made $1820 and were 322kg, equating to $5.65/kg.

"They went to repeat buyer Emms Mooney from the Bathurst area."

Mr Murtagh said this trend carried on throughout the black steers with 320kg cattle making $5 to $5.60-70/kg.

He said lighter types from 200-250kg made between $5.20/kg and $5.60-70/kg.

Compared to the spring weaner feature sale in August the prices were not as high, but the market has opened up around predictions by agents.

There was a good field of heifer buyers and a notable vendor was the Roche family from Whorouly who sold at the top price.

"They had 32 Angus heifers weighing 345kg and made $1780, equating to $5.15/kg.

"That particular cattle breed have been bought year-in-year-out to go back to the paddock to be bred.

"The Roche heifers have Fernhill blood and there were a lot of cattle on the day with TeMania blood.

"They were the standout and other heifers made between $4.20-$4.60."

Good feedback was delivered to agents from producers and buyers who were happy with the outcome of the sale.

Another sale was held on Thursday with a yarding of 2000 head of coloured and Euro cattle expected.