Beef prices remained firm during Wednesday's at the Wangaratta Blue Ribbon grown and weaner cattle sale at the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange.

About 5250 head were yarded with $7.68 million worth of cattle traded, an exceptional turnout following the previous Friday's blue ribbon feature sale which attracted 3800 head.

Elders Wangaratta cattle agent Oliver Mason said quality of animals up for sale was high and attracted a huge amount of interest from local and interstate buyers.

"It was really an excellent run of weaner calves and feeder steers," Mr Mason said.

"Cattle came from a wide area, as far away as Holbrook, Conargo, Walwa; Wangaratta has become a real destination for sellers."

He said prices were strong with black cattle holding up to the process experienced over the last few weeks.

Lighter steers fetched $5.10 to $5.60 per kilo, with heavier $4.70 to $4.90 range.

Lightweight, well-bred calves made $5.85 per kilo.

"I think the conditions have been really good for cattle trading but water is becoming a real issue which is normally not the case around here," Mr Mason said.

"Ground water is the main worry."