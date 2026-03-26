Farmers are being reminded to monitor damp haystacks after recent rain which has caused spontaneous combustion of multiple stacks across the state.

Since summer kicked off, CFA volunteers have been called out to more than 30 incidents involving haystacks.

On Friday, 20 March CFA crews responded to a hayshed fire in the north west in McMillans where more than 1500 bales of hay were destroyed.

CFA Assistant Chief Fire Officer for District 20, Mick Sporton, said recent rain caused the bales to spontaneously combust, and recent incidents serve as a timely reminder for others to check on their haystacks.

“Things are starting to cool down as we head into autumn, but with that comes rain and moisture which can increase the risk of haystacks catching fire,” Mr Sporton said.

“It is important people check the internal temperature of their bales regularly to ensure they aren’t heating up too much.

“Farmers all over the state are currently battling many challenges and it is devastating when we see them loose hay.”

On Monday, 23 March CFA crews also responded to reports of a haystack fire in Wilby where units from multiple local brigades found more than 3000 bales issuing smoke.

Luckily members were able to save a large portion of the stack but unfortunately, 200 bales were lost.

Earlier the same day CFA responded to another haystack fire in Ballendella where approximately 800 bales were alight.

A moist environment allows for microorganisms to grow inside the hay bales which generate heat, and if it remains undetected the rising can ignite a fire.

Mr Sporton said the temperature of haystacks can be monitored by using a temperature probe or crowbar.

“If there are signs that the hay is starting to heat up, pull the stack apart to improve airflow and allow the bales to cool,” he said.

“Keep an eye out for steam rising from haystacks, condensation or corrosion under the hayshed roof or mould growing on the bales.

“The hay make slump in sections and can produce unusual odours like a burning, musty, caramel smell.

“It is best to limit the size of your haystacks and store hay in a number of different locations away from vehicles and machinery to avoid losing more than your hay."

More information on haystack fires and what to do to prevent them can be found on CFA’s website at www.cfa.vic.gov.au/hay