Primary school students and families are being encouraged to walk or ride to school on Friday, 22 May as part of National Walk Safely to School Day.

Now in its 27th year, the annual initiative supports safe and active travel for children, with a focus on building healthy habits and improving road safety around schools.

Research suggests children who are active before school are more likely to be focused and ready to learn in the classroom.

Regular walking can also reduce traffic congestion around schools and contribute to cleaner air.

The Rural City of Wangaratta is encouraging local primary schools and families to take part and to consider safer travel options for the school journey.

Wangaratta Children’s Service Centre is also taking part in the initiative that supports ongoing road safety efforts across the municipality.

This is particularly important in busy school zones where reduced traffic and increased awareness can improve safety for students, families, and the wider community.

Organisers highlight several practical ways to take part, including walking the whole way, combining walking with public transport, or parking a short distance from school and walking the remainder.

Schools are also encouraged to promote the day through newsletters and activities, and to host events such as healthy breakfasts.

A key safety message for families is that children under 10 should always hold an adult’s hand when crossing the road.

National Walk Safely to School Day is supported by all levels of government as part of National Road Safety Week, running from 17 to 24 May.

More information is available at www.walk.com.au