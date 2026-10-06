See Wangaratta in 1839 through art

What did ‘Wangaratta’ look like in 1839? Find out this October, Local History month in Wangaratta, and celebrate our story and heritage. Wangaratta Historical Society has something special planned, and it involves our unique historical painting. Colin Angus painted ‘Wangaratta’ as we were in 1839. Ovens Crossing it was called; in glorious colour he captured our humble beginnings. Before we were a settlement, a town or the city of Wangaratta, we were a punt across the Ovens River and a slab hut. Yet this crude hut was part of our national story. People lived in bark huts with dirt floors; all built from local resources. That’s just how it was for families in those days. No running water, or sewerage, no glass in windows, with doors hung on leather hinges, and they cooked on open fires. No clocks, they rose with the kookaburra’s call in the morning. But this is what life looked like in those days. In 1838 our first mailman, John Conway Bourke, came through Ovens Crossing. He took the mail from Melbourne to Howlong, a journey of 200 miles. From Howlong it was taken to Yass, and then Sydney. Originally it took two weeks for the mail to be delivered. Within twelve months this was reduced to one week. Bullock drays came through Ovens Crossing bringing supplies from Port Phillip (now Melbourne) or Yass. There were no shops here then. Only what the bullockies delivered. For surrounding this lonely outpost were squatters, living in bark huts on their vast runs, producing wool for England’s hungry woollen mills. And this little hut grew. By 1845 it was a settlement of 202 people with stores, butcheries, two inns, a baker and a blacksmith. Our colonial story begins in the isolation and remoteness that Colin Angus painted. Everybody is invited to the unveiling of this painting on Thursday 8 October at Wangaratta Museum. Enjoy the display of photographs from our past in the museum. For example, of Murphy Street with bullock drays. There are maps and memorabilia all telling stories. Nibbles and drinks will be supplied. Join us from 5pm to 7pm.