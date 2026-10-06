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See Wangaratta in 1839 through art

<p>A LOOK BACK IN TIME: Wangaratta\\'s historic toll gates are just one of the features to be represented in a painting of the rural city in 1839, to be unveiled on Thursday.</p>\\n
<p>A LOOK BACK IN TIME: Wangaratta\\'s historic toll gates are just one of the features to be represented in a painting of the rural city in 1839, to be unveiled on Thursday.</p>\\n

A LOOK BACK IN TIME: Wangaratta's historic toll gates are just one of the features to be represented in a painting of the rural city in 1839, to be unveiled on Thursday.

For Local History Month, the historical society are unveiling 1839 Wangaratta in paint
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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