Friends, family, and former colleagues of Senior Constable Ann Brimblecombe gathered at Wangaratta police station on Sunday 16 August to honour the dedicated officer’ service to the community and Victoria Police, 20 years after her tragic death in the line of duty.

The sombre service took place in the foyer of the police station next to ‘Senior Ann’s’ memorial plaque located just outside.

Senior Ann passed away aged 49 on 16 August 2006, when her vehicle left the Omeo Highway near Eskdale while she was travelling to deliver a bicycle safety session in Mitta Mitta.

Sen Const Brimblecombe served the Wangaratta community for 11 years, becoming a household name through her tireless road safety work in local schools.