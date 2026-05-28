Wangaratta's trademark generosity towards those in need was on show again on Saturday, as local emergency food relief service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring (LF-CC) held its latest Grab a Grocery appeal.

An estimated 1200 individual donors contributed more than $5000, or 800kg, worth of food and other groceries to the local group, which will distribute the items to those doing it tough.

LF-CC chair Anita Walker said the grocery drive, the first the group has conducted since mid-2025, was much-needed to help meet the level of demand for assistance in the community.

"We have been buying milk, tuna and other items (to stock the pantry), so we won't have to do that for a while now," she said.

Ms Walker thanked locals who jumped at the chance to purchase extra groceries while visiting Woolworths Wangaratta on Saturday, and donated them to the LF-CC collection outside the store.

"The stories I'm hearing from volunteers are so encouraging; they were so energised by the response and said it exceeded their expectations," she said.

"Some people were bringing out a trolley-full - over $100 worth of food - to donate.

"Children were bringing out items they'd chosen off the shelf, which is so wonderful to hear, that it was a chance for them to be involved.

"That is real community involvement, with everyone doing their bit."

LF-CC has experienced strong demand since its recommencement in March under a new auspice body, Wesleyan Community Care, in a new, interim location at the Greta Road Salvation Army Corps base.

These changes were necessitated by the planned 2026 departure from Wangaratta of Anglicare Victoria, which for many years had provided a venue, and had auspiced the service in partnership with local faith groups.

In its new location, and running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12 noon, the service has the continued support of nine local churches - Cathedral Anglican parish, Wangaratta West and the Warbys Anglican parish, Uniting Church, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Enjoy Church, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps.

"Some people were saying on Saturday, 'Oh, you're back and running', so it was also a chance to remind people that we're here," Ms Walker said.

"The number of people coming in to see us for assistance is definitely increasing.

"We are seeing a lot of first-time clients, who have never received any kind of food relief before.

"We'd expect a further rise leading into winter, which is always a more difficult time, further compounded by cost-of-living pressures."

Those who were unable to visit Woolworths for Saturday's collection can still donate to assist the service by visiting https://donorbox.org/loaves-and-fishes-christians-caring

Donations of food items, and tax-deductible monetary donations, can also be made at the Salvation Army Corps building in Greta Road on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 10am and 12 noon.

Ms Walker also encouraged locals to look out for the next Grab a Grocery appeal, expected to be held later in the year.

* In addition to LF-CC, emergency food relief is also available in Wangaratta via a phone service operated by The Salvation Army, which can be accessed by calling (03) 8873 5288 between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Other food relief avenues include the St Vincent de Paul Society (call 5722 4959 between 1pm and 3pm to make an appointment), Open Door Neighbourhood House, and Carevan meals, provided on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the Apex Park pavilion from 6pm to 7pm.