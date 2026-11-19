Councillors will be asked at their Tuesday meeting to reallocate $150,000 from the Wareena Park community hub architecture project, to fund design work exploring possible future relocation of the Wangaratta Library to the city's Government Centre. The proposed 2026-'27 budget variation would allow council to proceed with the design project, which involves planning for potential relocation of the library beyond the end of its Docker Street lease in 2029. While Rural City of Wangaratta chief executive officer Matt Nelson stressed that the design work being undertaken did not mean the library would be moved, council is considering whether its Government Centre could support a 'multi-purpose library and community hub' on the ground floor. The proposed change to the budget to enable the design work to proceed would also 'postpone' plans for a community hub building on the former Olympic Pool site in Swan Street. The $150,000 had been set aside in the budget to review drawings of the proposed Wareena Park facility and have them ready for future grant submissions; council says it will revisit this work in the future. In the meantime, Mr Nelson said council was simply preparing for future funding opportunities. "We're not moving the library any time soon," he said. "We need to plan for, if we were to accommodate that, what would the details of design look like as well." Mr Nelson said the current library was a valued facility, and acknowledged strong community attachment to the service. Indeed, among the locals watching the development keenly is Claire Russell, a member of Friends of the Wangaratta Library, who said concerned library members would attend Tuesday's council meeting "to ask questions about the now uncertain future of our exceptional public library". "Public consultation shouldn't be about rubber-stamping a foregone conclusion," she said. "We expect consultation processes to be genuine and transparent." Council also suggested the design work on the Government Centre space would explore how it could potentially house a library as well as a 'community hub' including services supporting seniors, youth, community wellbeing, family violence prevention, social cohesion, mental wellbeing and early intervention. Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club has been waiting for at least 20 years for a new home, with the move to its current 'temporary' base in Tara Court sparked by the development of Wangaratta's BigW store on its former site. The club's longtime secretary/treasurer Ken Daly said it would be impossible to accommodate both the library and the seniors' needs on the ground floor of the Government Centre. "There is just not sufficient space for what we need each weekday," he said. Mr Nelson said any serious proposal to relocate the library would involve a formal community engagement process. "If we were at the stage where we seriously wanted to relocate, we would go through the engagement process," he said. Director corporate services Sarah Brindley said library services had evolved significantly, and any future redevelopment would provide an opportunity to improve facilities rather than simply transfer them to another building. She said modern libraries fulfilled a wider role as community hubs and social connection points. "It would be the opportunity for community to have their say in what they wanted the new library to look like," she said. The proposal comes as council reviews its long-term financial position and the use of its assets. Mr Nelson said the Government Centre contained more than 1000 square metres of vacant tenantable space. He said government agencies had consolidated office requirements since the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving council with unused space that continued to be heated and cooled. At the same time, the library has operated since February 2007 from a building owned by GOTAFE, under a long-term lease arrangement. While the lease itself was a peppercorn arrangement, council remains responsible for operating costs, and potentially some maintenance obligations. Ms Brindley said annual running costs at the Docker Street site were about $180,000. She said this figure included heating, cooling, cleaning and repair responsibilities borne by council. Mr Nelson said a future relocation could reduce exposure to maintenance liabilities associated with the ageing building. Council is also awaiting the outcome of future government funding programs that could support any redevelopment. Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE chief executive officer Phil Paterson said the NVITAFE had no plans for the Docker Street building beyond the library's current lease. "We've stayed in open dialogue with the Rural City of Wangaratta and will continue to support the building's use as a public library," he said. * Tuesday's Rural City of Wangaratta council meeting will be held at the Wangaratta Council Chambers in Ovens Street from 6pm.