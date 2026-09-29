Shoplifting surges in Wangaratta while overall crime rate cools

Shoplifting and serious domestic violence assaults are on the rise in Wangaratta despite a drop in offending across the rural city in the latest quarter, data shows. Latest Crime Statistics Agency figures show Wangaratta’s overall crime offence rate went down 9.1 per cent on the previous financial year, dropping from 3055 total offences to 2777 in the 12 months to June 2026. The rural city’s offence rate still sits slightly above the state average of offending per 100,000 people. Family violence order breaches remain the highest offending subgroup within the rural city, but saw a reprieve in the past 12 months. Other top offending subgroups within the rural city including criminal damage and general theft. After spiking over the previous two years, drug possession offences went down 25 per cent across Wangaratta. Shoplifting and stealing from motor vehicle offences remain at the highest level in a decade and have increased year-on-year since 2021. Wangaratta police recently began a crackdown on retail theft at local stores, citing repeat offenders and an increased level of reporting incidents to police as drivers in the increased incidents. Serious family violence assaults jumped to 83 offences, representing a 50.9 per cent increase in a single year and continuing a multi-year trajectory from 32 offences in 2023. Non-family violence serious assaults also climbed slightly to 52 offences. Breaching of bail condition offences more than doubled on the previous year and reached a 10-year high. Local police cleared more than half of all recorded offences in the LGA, with 56.1 per cent resulting in an arrest or summons. Across Victoria, despite a year-on-year 8.1 per cent reduction, recorded crime remains 13.2pc higher than three years ago. Victoria Police analysis indicates organised crime, recidivism, mental health and illicit drugs remain the key drivers of crime with the increasing exploitation of technology also continues to enable and perpetuate offending across a range of crime types. Victorian Minister for Police Paul Edbrooke said crime was going in a new downwards direction under the Ben Carroll-led government. Mr Carroll was elected Premier on 28 July, a month after the cutoff of the latest statistics. Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said the state continued to face serious challenges in reducing crime and police needed to be better resourced and supported to help keep communities safe. WANGARATTA CRIME AT A GLANCE (Year to June 2026) • Total recorded offences: 2777 (down from 3055) • Breach family violence order: 421 (down from 479) • Criminal damage: 209 (down from 260) • General theft: 205 (down from 305) • Drug possession: 175 (down from 234) • Sexual offences: 72 (down from 133) • FV common assault: 62 (down from 69) • Serious FV assaults: 83 (up from 55) • Breach of bail: 151 (Up from 63) • Retail theft: 198 (up from 169) • Steal from a motor vehicle: 135 (up from 116) • Obtain benefit by deception: 112 (up from 76)