Wangaratta came alive with colour, culture, and community spirit as the North East Sri Lankans Association (NESLA) hosted its fourth consecutive Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebration at HP Barr Reserve 2 on Saturday, 18 April.

More than 100 Sri Lankan and local community members gathered to share in the festivities, making it another memorable milestone for the growing organisation.

The celebration marks Aluth Avurudda known as Avurudu in Sinhalese and Puthandu in Tamil a time-honoured tradition observed by Buddhist and Hindu families across Sri Lanka.

The new year is marked by the sun's transition from Pisces to Aries, symbolising the close of the harvest season and the arrival of new beginnings.

The event opened with a traditional morning table hosted by NESLA volunteers, featuring Sri Lankan milk rice fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk alongside an array of traditional sweets.

Guests joined NESLA committee members to light the traditional oil lamp, a cherished ritual that officially marks the start of the new year.

Among the distinguished guests were Wangaratta Rural City Council Mayor Irene Grant, Benalla Rural City Councillor Puna Gunaratne (himself of Sri Lankan heritage), and the CEO of The Centre for Continuing Education Sue Geals.

Mayor Grant addressed the gathering and congratulated NESLA's dedicated volunteers, acknowledging the rich contribution the Sri Lankan community has made to Wangaratta over the years.

Traditional games were one of the event's highlights, drawing enthusiastic participation from attendees of all ages.

A key organiser of the games was Charith Perera a senior NESLA committee member, long-time volunteer, and Wangaratta Rovers opening batter who ensured the schedule ran smoothly throughout the day.

A highlight that drew special praise was a traditional dance performed by young NESLA members Akshaya, Athena, Dimitri, Esme, Hari, Hasali, Raqayyah, and Riana.

The mesmerising performance captivated the audience and was a proud moment for the entire community.

NESLA president Sameera Fernando took the opportunity to thank Alice Crichton for her dedication and support in training the children to deliver such a beautiful dance in a remarkably short time.

Mr Fernando praised the collective effort behind the event.

“So many volunteers contributed their time and energy to make this a success, and I am truly grateful to each of them," he said.

"This celebration is about unity bringing together our Sri Lankan traditions and sharing them with the broader Wangaratta community.

"It was wonderful to see so many people from across the community join us, and I hope everyone went home with a lasting memory.”

A delicious Sri Lankan lunch, catered by Ayesha of Ceylon Shack Wangaratta, rounded out the day.

Mr Fernando noted that the food drew many compliments from guests, with the authentic flavours offering locals a genuine taste of Sri Lankan cuisine.

The event was made possible through funding from the Victorian Multicultural Commission, with additional sponsorship generously provided by Dr Tusitha Ravindra Abeyawardana and Hiran Wickramarachchi of Crystal Cleaning Pty Ltd.

NESLA was established to help Sri Lankans across North East Victoria connect, build friendships, and feel at home in their local community.

All NESLA events are open to everyone, and the association warmly welcomes members of the broader community to come along and experience Sri Lankan culture, food, and friendship.

For more information, contact NESLA at nesla.vic@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page for upcoming events.