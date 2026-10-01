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Six decades of service in show cookery

<p>EXPERIENCE: (Far right) Wendy Macklan, pictured with life members of the Wangaratta Agricultural Society\\'s ladies committee Peggy Ritchie and Jean Mapley, has a lifetime of experience stewarding at the annual Wangaratta Show. </p>\\n
<p>EXPERIENCE: (Far right) Wendy Macklan, pictured with life members of the Wangaratta Agricultural Society\\'s ladies committee Peggy Ritchie and Jean Mapley, has a lifetime of experience stewarding at the annual Wangaratta Show. </p>\\n

EXPERIENCE: (Far right) Wendy Macklan, pictured with life members of the Wangaratta Agricultural Society's ladies committee Peggy Ritchie and Jean Mapley, has a lifetime of experience stewarding at the annual Wangaratta Show.

Wangaratta's Wendy Macklan has been involved with the Wangaratta Show since 1960, when she was 14 years old.
Jordan Duursma
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026