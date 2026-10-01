Six decades of service in show cookery

For most people, a trip to the Wangaratta Show lasts a day or two. For Wendy Macklan, it has been a commitment spanning 66 years. The long-serving cookery steward first became involved with the show as a 14-year-old in 1960, following in the footsteps of her mother, who had joined the cookery section a year earlier. “My mother started in 1959 and I joined her in 1960 and I've been working down there ever since,” Ms Macklan said. What began as a family connection has grown into a multi-generational tradition. Ms Macklan's younger sister, Lynne Graham, became involved in 1972, while her daughter, Gayle Macklan, joined the section when she was just 11 years old and now helps oversee the jams and jellies categories. Ms Macklan has spent more than four decades as head steward of the cookery section, dating back to at least 1984, and said the support of fellow volunteers had helped make the role so rewarding. “I will honestly say I've been really blessed because my stewards are brilliant,” she said. “We've always worked together. If someone's finished their section, everyone gets in and helps.” As visitors browse rows of cakes, slices, jams and baked goods during show weekend, Ms Macklan said many do not realise the amount of work required behind the scenes. Months before the gates open, volunteers begin seeking sponsorship from local businesses, collecting vouchers and prizes which are later distributed across hundreds of competition classes. After judging is completed, volunteers spend hours organising prize envelopes and awards before they are handed out to successful exhibitors. “It's hard work, but at the end of the day, when people are happy, you feel, ‘oh well, that's good’,” Ms Macklan said. One of the biggest rewards, she said, is watching children experience success through the competitions. “When the doors open Friday morning, they're rushing in to see it and they get so excited when they win a prize,” she said. “I think it's the kids that make it worth it. “The kids love cooking and you've got to give them encouragement.” The cookery section continues to evolve as tastes and cooking habits change. Ms Macklan said many of the traditional classes that once filled show schedules have given way to simpler recipes that better reflect modern kitchens. “In the olden days, we would have cream puffs, boiled fruit puddings and all stuff like that,” she said. “Now people like quick-fix things. “It has definitely changed, but I think it's for the better.” Last year the cookery section attracted more than 400 entries, and Ms Macklan is hoping for another strong turnout this year. While she has spent most of her life helping organise the competitions rather than entering them herself, she still enjoys seeing the section thrive and generations of exhibitors return. “You see one family and they come and then they disappear for a year or two and then their kids come back,” she said. “I'm seeing exhibitors' kids coming back now.” After 66 years of service, Ms Macklan remains one of the Wangaratta Show's dedicated volunteers, helping ensure an important part of the event continues for future generations. “I'm happy with doing my bit,” she said.