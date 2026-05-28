Wangaratta based Skinsational Cosmetic Nursing Clinic is celebrating a major achievement after taking home two prestigious titles at the 2026 Aesthetic Business Masters Awards on Monday, 18 May.

Founder and director Jessica O’Sullivan was awarded Best Clinic Culture 2026 and Best Event 2026.

The awards recognise excellence, innovation and leadership within Australia’s aesthetics and beauty industry, with Skinsational Cosmetic Nursing Clinic standing out among clinics from across the country.

Winning Best Clinic Culture highlights Ms O'Sullivan's dedication to building a supportive, empowering and high-performing environment for both clients and staff.

Known for its personalised care, professionalism and strong community presence, the clinic has established itself as a trusted name in cosmetic nursing and skin and aesthetic treatments throughout regional Victoria.

The Best Event award recognised the clinic’s ability to create engaging and impactful experiences that bring together clients, industry peers and the wider community.

The recognition reflects Skinsational’s ongoing commitment to education, connection and elevating standards within the aesthetics industry.

Ms O'Sullivan said receiving the awards was an incredibly proud moment for the entire team.

“To be recognised nationally for both our clinic culture and our events is such an honour," she said.

"We’ve worked incredibly hard on our culture to create a clinic environment that feels welcoming, supportive and empowering for everyone who walks through our doors.

“These awards are a reflection of our amazing team and loyal clients who continue to support our vision and growth.

"Being recognised on a national stage means so much to us, especially as a regional Victorian business.”