Social Calendar

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<p>FUN AND GAMES: Heather Crowhurst, Margaret Bear, Mary Archer, Toni Moore and Fay Steadman enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the craft and games group at the Wangaratta RSL, which runs each Monday from 1.30pm. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n
<p>FUN AND GAMES: Heather Crowhurst, Margaret Bear, Mary Archer, Toni Moore and Fay Steadman enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the craft and games group at the Wangaratta RSL, which runs each Monday from 1.30pm. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n

FUN AND GAMES: Heather Crowhurst, Margaret Bear, Mary Archer, Toni Moore and Fay Steadman enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the craft and games group at the Wangaratta RSL, which runs each Monday from 1.30pm. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Simone Kerwin
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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