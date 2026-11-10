Social Calendar

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<p>START YOUR CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Sherrie Berry from Lise and Sherrie Creations, and Rennea McKenzie from Calm The Busy are among the stallholders who will be showcasing their wares at the Wangaratta West Artisans Market on Saturday 28 November in the grounds of St Michael\\'s Church in O\\'Leary Street. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n
<p>START YOUR CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Sherrie Berry from Lise and Sherrie Creations, and Rennea McKenzie from Calm The Busy are among the stallholders who will be showcasing their wares at the Wangaratta West Artisans Market on Saturday 28 November in the grounds of St Michael\\'s Church in O\\'Leary Street. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n

START YOUR CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Sherrie Berry from Lise and Sherrie Creations, and Rennea McKenzie from Calm The Busy are among the stallholders who will be showcasing their wares at the Wangaratta West Artisans Market on Saturday 28 November in the grounds of St Michael's Church in O'Leary Street. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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