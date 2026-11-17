COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Sharon Marchenko with some beautiful quilts that were recently donated to bushfire recovery, and passed on by local volunteers from the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The church will continue its assistance for those doing it tough in the current climate with its next free pop-up op shop on Sunday 29 November. To be held at the SDA church in Phillipson Street from 10am, the op-shop is a chance for locals to gather items they need for their homes and families, and also to donate new or good condition items which will benefit fellow community members. An all-day morning tea also runs throughout the op shop, and all are welcome to attend.