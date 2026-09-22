Social Calendar

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<p>DANCING UP A STORM: Brian and Julie Davey, Dianna Lazzarotto and Rudy Servaes were all smiles as they promoted the weekly Wangaratta New Vogue/Old Time Dancing, which is held at the Da Vinci Social Club each Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n
<p>DANCING UP A STORM: Brian and Julie Davey, Dianna Lazzarotto and Rudy Servaes were all smiles as they promoted the weekly Wangaratta New Vogue/Old Time Dancing, which is held at the Da Vinci Social Club each Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n

DANCING UP A STORM: Brian and Julie Davey, Dianna Lazzarotto and Rudy Servaes were all smiles as they promoted the weekly Wangaratta New Vogue/Old Time Dancing, which is held at the Da Vinci Social Club each Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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