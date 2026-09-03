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Soil health matters with Grant Sims from Downunder Ag

<p>FROM THE GROUND UP: The soil health workshop at the Everton Hall and a Markwood farm on Wednesday 16 September 2026, 9am - 4pm will be presented by Grant Sims from Downunder Ag. </p>\\n
<p>FROM THE GROUND UP: The soil health workshop at the Everton Hall and a Markwood farm on Wednesday 16 September 2026, 9am - 4pm will be presented by Grant Sims from Downunder Ag. </p>\\n

FROM THE GROUND UP: The soil health workshop at the Everton Hall and a Markwood farm on Wednesday 16 September 2026, 9am - 4pm will be presented by Grant Sims from Downunder Ag.

People with an interest in sustainable agricultural practices are invited to attend workshop
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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