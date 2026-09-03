Soil health matters with Grant Sims from Downunder Ag

Sustainable and productive agricultural methods are essential for future farming generations to address the environmental and climate challenges our farming communities face. Improving pasture performance, water retention and long-term soil health can be both cost effective and environmentally positive. Community members with an interest in sustainable agricultural practices are invited to attend a practical workshop, Soil Health Matters: Multispecies Pastures & Foliar Fertilisers at the Everton Hall and a Markwood farm on Wednesday 16 September 2026, 9am - 4pm. The workshop will be presented by Grant Sims from Downunder Ag. Grant is passionate about sharing his knowledge about the importance of soil aeration, the benefits of multispecies cover crops, foliar fertilisation and bio-fermentation. Hosted by the Milawa Markwood Oxley Landcare Group, the event is supported by Hodgson & Horseshoe Creeks Landcare Group, Ovens Landcare Network, Burgoigee Creek Landcare Group’s project ‘Learning Together as the Next Generation of Farmers’ and North East Catchment Management Authority and the Australian Government through funding from the Natural Heritage Trust under the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program. Local organic beef farmer and initiator of the event Alan Wood said this workshop is a valuable opportunity for local farmers and Landcarers to gain a better understanding of the role certain plants play in making phosphorus locked in soil available. “As fodder producers we need to gain a better understanding of the plant/soil relationship. Fermented products have a massive role provided you are selecting fermented inputs suited to your soil analysis,” Mr Wood said. “Grant Sims workshop is to stimulate discussion on getting more sustainable results from your soil. "That is - don’t buy a product that gets locked up, runs down the creek after the first shower or reduces the quality of the fodder.” The session will include a presentation, facilitated discussion and on-farm demonstration of foliar fertiliser application and soil testing. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. To register, visit https://ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au/events or contact Milli Gunner on 0448 171 537.