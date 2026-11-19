It’s a big weekend for our region. Some of us will indulge in a weekend of Italian food and wine varieties and immerse themselves within a lively festival energy against the tranquil backdrop of the King Valley. Some will satisfy their passion for the engine variety at the Wangaratta Showgrounds for one of the region’s largest annual automotive events. No matter where you are this weekend, there is something to be said about the kind of reverence the La Dolce Vita Festival and Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show ‘n’ Shine have cultivated. In a region with an irrepressible automotive scene, the Show ‘n’ Shine has provided hobbyists and car enthusiasts a much-needed third space to channel their fascination and passion for this field. Indeed, it’s one of those rare occurrences where even casual enthusiasts and families can come and appreciate the depth and detail of the region’s automotive interest. Likewise, the La Dolce Vita Festival has attracted a significant attendance base over its 14-year run and will undoubtedly be another resounding success this weekend. There is nothing tourists - and locals - love more than letting loose right before the hectic Christmas season kicks off, and celebrating the region's globally renowned wine and food industry pulsing with Italian heritage is just the way to do so. When events like these are garnering support on such a widespread scale, the economic value in platforming our local area is unparalleled. So, if your weekend plans comprise of sitting around at home all day, perhaps consider checking out the motor hobby haven at the showgrounds or take a trip to the King Valley for a sip and feast.