Treasure hunters, collectors and lovers of all things unique are invited to the 33rd Annual Chiltern Antique & Collectibles Fair, returning to the Chiltern Memorial Hall for another exciting celebration of history, craftsmanship and discovery.

The fair’s opening night will be held on Friday 21 August from 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

Entry is $10 and includes canapes and drinks.

The fair continues over the weekend, opening hours for Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 August are 10am – 4pm, with a $5 entry, children are free.

Now in its 33rd year, this much-loved event has earned a stellar reputation, attracting visitors from across Victoria and beyond.

Whether you're a serious collector searching for that elusive piece, decorating your home with vintage charm, or simply looking for a memorable day out, there's truly something for everyone.

Visitors can browse an impressive range of antiques, vintage treasures and collectables from experienced dealers offering everything from fine china, jewellery and silverware to books, coins, glassware, pottery, furniture, tools, toys, records, memorabilia and much more.

Every stall offers the possibility of discovering a hidden gem, a nostalgic keepsake or the perfect addition to an existing collection.

Set in the welcoming surrounds of the Chiltern Memorial Hall, the fair also offers visitors the chance to explore the historic township of Chiltern, with its heritage streetscapes, cafés, retailers and local attractions making it an ideal destination for a day trip.

Whether you're buying, browsing or simply enjoying the atmosphere, the 2026 Chiltern Antique & Collectibles Fair promises an unforgettable experience.

Join in this long-standing community tradition, you never know what treasure you'll discover, and with something for everyone, there's every reason to come along.

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What's On In Brief

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Rachael Beck's one woman show

Multi-disciplinary one-woman show, 'In Their Own Words', starring well-known stage-and-screen performer Rachael Beck is coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 23 August at 2pm.

The show celebrates the songs and stories of twenty trailblazing Australian women; some who are recognised, many of whom are not.

For more information or to secure you seat, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Winton Fun Day

Experience the thrill of driving on the iconic Winton Motor Raceway at a Winton Fun Day on Sunday 23 August from 7:30am to 5pm.

Designed for beginners and casual enthusiasts, the event allows visitors to take their own vehicle onto the circuit in a relaxed and controlled environment.

For more information, visit https://www.wintonraceway.com.au/winton-fun-day or contact 03 5760 7100 or reception@wintonraceway.com.au.

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Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

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