St Catherine's Wangaratta held the official opening of its current redevelopment on Friday 13 November, with celebrations including a John Farnham tribute band concert in the grounds. The $15 million redevelopment of the Ryley Street aged care facility includes an improved drop-off and pick-up area at the front of the building, opening into an inviting reception and waiting area, with a café/wine bar available for residents and their families, which in turn opens up into an alfresco area. Upstairs, there is a large loungeroom, with a bar and an outdoor terrace space, as well as a new hairdressing salon. The refurbishment started in February 2020 and the initial work was completed this year. An additional opportunity to add an extra four resident rooms has emerged this year, and this work will be carried out from the start of 2027.