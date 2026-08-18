“All dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”

It's the famous Walt Disney quote setting the tone for Appin Park Primary School's production of Disney's Dare to Dream Jr, opening at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre this Friday 21 August.

With opening night just days away, students have been working hard to polish up their choreography and memorise their lines in readiness for the Friday matinee.

Year 6 student Yeshitha Arachchige, who stars as one of the imagineers, alludes to Disney’s quote early in the play.

"The quote says don't stop yourself from chasing your goals just because it seems hard," she said.

"Keep working towards it [and] believe that you can get there."

She said the production process so far has been hectic but plenty of fun.

"We had to take a lot of time and effort to get everything right," Yeshitha said.

Monty Wright, cast as the loud and confident player 5, added: “It took me a while for me to learn my lines... but I think we've got it.”

Monty is especially looking forward to performing ‘I just can’t be wait to be king’.

Year 5 student Kamalei Cokanauto said she is playing two characters, both on different ends of the personality spectrum.

“[But] I'm really nervous because I haven't sung in front of lots of people before,” she said.

Leif Treloar, year 5, plays the quiet and introspective player 3 who breaks out of their shell.

The main highlight for Leif is during his solo.

“In my song Surface Pressure, I get to walk on the tables which is pretty cool… I feel like I’m the king of everyone,” he said.

“It’s [also] been really fun working with all of my peers.”

Reflecting on the production process, Appin Park primary school teacher Wendy Martin said watching the whole show come together has been a pleasure.

"They've been really good," she said.

"This [play] had a lot of songs the kids knew, and it fit in with our [school] values.

"I hope families appreciate the effort they've put in - they've worked really hard."

Appin Park Primary School’s production of Disney’s Dare to Dream Jr is selling out fast.

For more information, including tickets, visit: wpacc.com.au/Whats-On/DARE-TO-DREAM-JR-Appin-Park-Primary-School