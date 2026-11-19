Wangaratta residents are being urged to prepare for a wet end to the week, with up to 60mm of rain forecast and flash flooding a possibility. According to the Bureau of Meteorology as of 2pm Thursday, Wangaratta was expected to receive 20-60mm of rain on Friday with a thunderstorm likely and flash flooding possible. Wangaratta has only received 16.8mm of rain this month which has continued a mostly dry spring for the rural city to this point. Wangaratta VICSES Unit controller Jess Zuber said the community was urged to take appropriate precautions around floodwater and avoid it if possible. “If we do get the predicted rain, flash flooding could be a concern,” she said. “Watch for trees and take care when driving.” Ms Zuber said the Wangaratta unit had already exceeded its yearly callouts for assistance in 2025 this year with 329 requests for assistance. “Not quite on track to our busiest year with more than 400 in 2024… we know November and December can be busy storm times,” she said. The bureau also forecasts between zero and 9mm on Saturday and 1-10mm on Sunday for Wangaratta. For local emergency management warnings and advice visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au. For emergency assistance call SES on 132 500 and in life-threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. Monitor VicTraffic for up-to-date road closure updates.