Wangaratta and district could endure its second straight weekend of spring storms with minor flood warning issued across the region. As of 2pm on Thursday the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a 100 per cent chance of between 15mm-60mm of rain to fall in Wangaratta on Friday and a 95 per cent chance of 15mm-35mm on Saturday. There’s potential of thunderstorms and flash flooding on both days, with Friday showing a chance of a severe storm. A minor flood warning was issued for the Ovens and King River catchments on Thursday, with the possibility to occur from Saturday morning. The Wangaratta VICSES Unit responded to more than 20 callouts last weekend with King Valley experiencing floods Friday night and Saturday morning and Wangaratta being hit by a storm on Sunday. The unit could be in for a record year of callouts, approaching 400, a mark set in 2024. For local emergency management warnings and advice visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au. For emergency assistance call SES on 132 500 and in life-threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately.