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Sue is Animal Justice Party candidate

<p>SUE LITCHFIELD: Animal Justice Party candidate for Ovens Valley.</p>\\n
<p>SUE LITCHFIELD: Animal Justice Party candidate for Ovens Valley.</p>\\n

SUE LITCHFIELD: Animal Justice Party candidate for Ovens Valley.

Candidate driven by kindness, protests against horse racing and duck shooting
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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