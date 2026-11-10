Sue is Animal Justice Party candidate

Sue Litchfield, a support worker and committed animal advocate, is the Animal Justice Party candidate for Ovens Valley. Ms Litchfield contested the 2022 state election for the party in the seat of Clarinda - in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs - where she won 2.48 per cent of the primary vote, which was similar to support the party's Ovens Valley candidate Aisha Slater (2.5 per cent) achieved last election. According to her profile piece on the party's website, Ms Litchfield "believes kindness, compassion, equality and non-violence should be at the heart of how we treat all living beings". "As a candidate for Ovens Valley, Sue wants to contribute to a future where animal welfare is prioritised, wildlife and the environment are protected, and social justice is taken seriously," the website states. "Her commitment to the party's values remains as strong as ever, driven by her belief that animals deserve justice, protection and a voice in our political system. "Sue regularly supports animal advocacy outreach through organisations and campaigns including Farm Transparency Project, Vegan Action Melbourne, volunteered for 20 years with Choose Cruelty Free and protests against horse racing and duck shooting. "Sue is particularly passionate about ending the exploitation of animals for entertainment, sport and food production. "Social justice is equally important to Sue. "In her previous candidacy, she spoke about equality, inclusion and the rights of LGBTQIA+ people, including the need for safer and more inclusive communities."