Thanks to the generosity, dedication and community spirit of the North East and border, the 2026 Sunshine Walk raised an outstanding $110,557 in support of local cancer services through the Sunshine Trust. Sunshine Trust said this achievement belongs to every person who registered, walked, donated, volunteered, sponsored, shared the message, or cheered participants on from the sidelines. These united efforts ensure that local people affected by cancer can continue to access high-quality care, support services, education, research initiatives and wellbeing programs close to home. This year's result demonstrates the strength, compassion and generosity of the local community, and the trust could not be more grateful.