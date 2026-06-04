The Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, is encouraging local residents to support the fight against motor neurone disease (MND) by purchasing a FightMND Big Freeze beanie or bucket hat from Coles or Bunnings.

Mr McCurdy said the passing of Neale Daniher has prompted Australians to reflect on the extraordinary legacy he leaves behind.

"Neale Daniher showed remarkable courage, determination and selflessness in the face of an unforgiving disease," he said.

"Through FightMND, Neale turned a devastating diagnosis into a movement that has united Australians and raised more than $141 million for research, care and support."

Mr McCurdy said buying a Big Freeze beanie or hat is a simple but meaningful way to continue Neale's work and show support for the thousands of Australians living with MND.

"I encourage everyone across the Ovens Valley to visit their local Coles or Bunnings and purchase a beanie or hat," he said.

"Every contribution helps continue the fight that Neale dedicated his life to.

"Just as importantly, it sends a message to Neale's family that his efforts mattered, that his courage inspired a nation, and that the cause he championed was worth every moment.

"Neale Daniher's legacy will live on through the generosity of Australians determined to help find a cure for MND.

"Thankyou Neale."