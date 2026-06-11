When Pete Simpson directs his attention to something, he is all-in.

So when the affable Wangaratta resident began volunteering some of his time in retirement this year to Big Brothers Big Sisters, he jumped at the chance to support the group in whatever capacity he could.

"I enquired to see if I could be a mentor, and I like trying to help, offering some guidance to a young person and taking them different places, like ten pin bowling and fishing," Pete said.

"Through my life experience, I've seen the benefits of good strong mentors, and I know what a difference it makes for people to have them."

So, eager to raise both funds and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters, 'Simmo' (as he's better known) will be spending a night as an inmate at historic Pentridge Prison next week, as part of fundraiser Bail Out Melbourne.

This immersive event is designed to raise awareness of the complex realities many young people face, including trauma, disadvantage, and pathways that can lead to youth detention, as well as highlighting the positive role mentoring can play in changing lives.

Throughout the evening of 19 June, participants will experience a simulated incarceration process, including being fingerprinted, photographed, issued prison uniforms and stripped of their personal belongings.

The event is led by presenters with lived experience of the justice system, who share their stories and perspectives on the impact of detention and the factors that can influence a young person's path in life.

Pete needs to raise $1000 for his release, and is already almost halfway there.

Through his participation in Bail Out Melbourne, Pete will raise funds to help Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta recruit, screen, train and support more volunteer mentors, giving more young people in the local region access to the relationships that can help change the trajectory of their lives.

But Bail Out is about much more than raising funds.

"Working in the Wangaratta community, I've seen how important it is for young people to have someone who believes in them and shows up consistently," Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta mentoring coordinator Caz Sammon said.

"Bail Out is an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges some young people face, and support programs that help them build positive futures, just like the Big Brothers Big Sisters program we run here in Wangaratta."

The event highlights a stark reality - that in Australia, it costs more than $3600 a day to keep a young person in detention, but providing a young person with a volunteer mentor costs less than $10 a day.

Big Brothers Big Sisters works with young people aged seven to 17, providing them with positive, adult role models who spend time with them for one to two hours each week, building authentic face-to-face relationships.

The young people are matched with a trained volunteer mentor who shares similar interests and hobbies, and together they spend time in their community completing activities of their own choosing - everything from going for a milkshake, to kicking the footy, or arts and crafts.

"It’s about giving the young person someone who will show up when they say they will, who will provide encouragement, guidance, a safe space to be themselves and a trusted connection within their community,” Caz said.

"The concept itself is quite simple, but it has profound impact on not just the young person, but their families, peers and the mentors as well."

Pete is inviting the Wangaratta community to support his campaign by donating towards his bail and helping break the chains for young people who need someone in their corner.

Donations $2 and over a tax deductible, and with EOFY fast approaching, now is an excellent time to contribute to Pete’s bail fund.

To donate, visit https://bigbrothersbigsisters.supporterhub.net.au/fundraising/melbourne-bail-out-2026/peter-simpson

Or to learn more about Bail Out Melbourne, or volunteering/referring a young person to Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta, reach out to Caz Sammon – caz.sammon@bbbsau.org